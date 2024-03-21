PM Barzani celebrates Newroz in Akre, pledges to resolve salary issue

2024-03-21 01:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday participated in Newroz festivities in the Akre district. The event was attended by a large number of ambassadors, consuls general, and diplomatic envoys accredited to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In a speech during the carnival, Barzani congratulated the attendees and the people of Kurdistan, both inside and outside the country, on the occasion of Newroz. He also congratulated all peoples and nations that celebrate this occasion.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness to visit Akre, the capital of Newroz, praising the tradition where the youth of the region light torches and climb mountains to celebrate the holiday over the years.

"Therefore, we decided that Akre should become the center for celebrating Newroz in Kurdistan and the world in the coming years," he said.

Barzani offered condolences to the families of the victims of the rains and floods in Duhok and Zakho, stressing that the government is doing its utmost to compensate the affected people and alleviate their suffering.

The Prime Minister expressed his "sincere gratitude and appreciation for the steadfastness of the people of Kurdistan in the face of the challenges they face, from the salary and budget crisis to other emergencies."

"The issue of Kurdistan is not limited to salaries, but goes far beyond that to include essential demands related to approach, belonging, and land, but nevertheless, salaries remain essential for the livelihood of citizens," he explained.

Barzani stressed that the KRG is doing its utmost to resolve the salary issue, noting that there are" malicious hands" that are trying to obstruct this issue and deprive the people of Kurdistan of their dues.

"We are in contact with the Prime Minister of the federal government to resolve the salary issue," he continued, expressing his hope that it will be resolved in the coming days. He pledged to "defend the rights and achievements of the people of Kurdistan, defend the entity of Kurdistan, and confront all forms of injustice, injustice, and corruption."

"Newroz represents more than just a new day and a new beginning, it is a new year and a new life for the people of Kurdistan, and I hope that this day will be a harbinger of more joy and happiness for the people of Kurdistan."