2024-03-21 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. South Korea's Defense Minister, Shin Won-sik, held talks in Seoul on Wednesday with Thabet Mohammed Saeed Al-Abbasi [al-Absi], the Iraqi Defense Minister. Minister Suh evaluated that the foundation of defense and defense industry cooperation between Korea and Iraq has been established through military education exchanges, T-50 trainer aircraft exports, and airbase reconstruction […]

The post Iraq Explores Military Cooperation with South Korea first appeared on Iraq Business News.