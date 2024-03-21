Iraq News Now

DG Inspects Progress at New Diyala Oil Concessions

2024-03-21 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Director General of Midland Oil Company emphasized the the company's commitment to providing a conducive investment environment for successful global companies in the fifth licensing round for the development of oil and gas fields. During an inspection visit to the Khashim Ahmer-Injana [Khasham Al-Ahmar] and Gilabat-Qumar [Kalabat] fields in Diyala province, […]

