Riad Chehayab joins IBBC Advisory Council

2024-03-21 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

Riad Chehayab (pictured), Director of assurance and consultancy at Serco, has joined the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) advisory council. Riad oversaw running air traffic control for the Iraqi Government in Baghdad for 10 years, and previously ran air operations for Serco Middle East. While in Iraq, Riad acted as an advisor to the Iraq […]

