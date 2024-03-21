Basra crudes inch lower amid global oil surge

2024-03-21 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi warned, on Thursday, against attempts to target the Federal Supreme Court, describing such attempts as "dangerous" and a threat to the country's security.

His media office expressed support for the legislative authority of the Federal Supreme Court, emphasizing its "role in safeguarding Iraq's unity, preserving the constitution, protecting the modern democratic system, and ensuring justice and the rule of law."

Al-Mandlawi cautioned against "attempts to target the Federal Supreme Court, undermine its legitimacy and independence, and cast doubt on the integrity of its decisions."

He described such actions as a dangerous step threatening the security and stability of the country," while calling for support for its efforts in addressing national issues and preserving the constitution and public funds.

Al-Mandalawi’s statement came after the Coordination Framework emphasized the critical importance of "maintaining the principle of separation of powers to uphold constitutional equilibrium in decision-making, implementation, and oversight."

The Coordination Framework expressed its utmost respect and appreciation for the Federal Supreme Court and Chief Justice Jasim al-Amiri, urging all parties to "adhere to the same principle."

Additionally, it reiterated its "commitment to abide by previous rulings of the Federal Supreme Court," highlighting the importance of respecting constitutional judicial authority.

On Wednesday, Iraqi politician Mishaan al-Jubouri disclosed receiving a purported "threat" from Federal Supreme Court Chief Justice Jasim al-Amiri, suggesting the revocation of his parliamentary membership unless he abandoned the tripartite alliance.

The tripartite alliance, comprising the Sadrist Movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Sovereignty Alliance, was initially formed after recent legislative elections to establish a government. However, it disbanded following the withdrawal of the Sadrists from the political arena, leading to the formation of the "State Administration" alliance.

In an interview with the local "I NEWS" station, al-Jubouri recounted the alleged threat, indicating that "Chief Justice Jasim al-Amiri had conveyed it before his parliamentary membership being revoked."