Al-Halboosi and al-Hakim discuss government program and opposition role

2019/08/19 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi and the head of Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim discussed the recent political updates in the country in addition to the government program process.
During the meeting, they asserted the importance of activating the role of the legislative parliamentary council and the observatory role of the opposition to counter-terrorism.
They also discussed the provincial elections that are not included in the system of a region.
INA – BAGHDAD
Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Muhammed al-Halboosi and the head of Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim discussed the recent political updates in the country in addition to the government program process.
During the meeting, they asserted the importance of activating the role of the legislative parliamentary council and the observatory role of the opposition to counter-terrorism.
They also discussed the provincial elections that are not included in the system of a region.