USD/IQD exchange rate stabilizes in Baghdad

2024-03-21 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar remained stable in Baghdad's markets on Thursday, while the Erbil Stock Exchange in the Kurdistan Region capital closed in conjunction with the Nowruz holiday.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices remained steady with the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, recording 149,650 IQD for $100, the same rates as Wednesday.

The selling prices at local currency exchange shops reached 150,750 IQD, while buying prices were at 148,750 IQD for $100.