Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Baghdad calls for creating global coalition to combat drugs

Baghdad calls for creating global coalition to combat drugs

Baghdad calls for creating global coalition to combat drugs
Baghdad calls for creating global coalition to combat drugs
2024-03-21 15:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, called for creating a global coalition to combat drugs. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place on Wednesday during his participation in the 3rd Summit for Democracy hosted by South Korea, with the participation of nine countries, according to a statement cited by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). […]

The post Baghdad calls for creating global coalition to combat drugs appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links