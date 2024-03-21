Baghdad calls for creating global coalition to combat drugs

2024-03-21 15:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, called for creating a global coalition to combat drugs. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place on Wednesday during his participation in the 3rd Summit for Democracy hosted by South Korea, with the participation of nine countries, according to a statement cited by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). […]

