Iraq joins world free zones federation

2024-03-21 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Industrial Cities Corporation (ICC) announced on Thursday that it joined the World Free and Special Economic Zones Federation (FEMOZA) in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The Director of the ICC, Hamid Mohammed, said in a statement that the move demonstrated the value of international collaborations in accomplishing […]

