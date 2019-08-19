Al-Hakim in efforts to form 'shadow government'

2019/08/19 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Al-Hikma Movement, has highlighted the warnings issued by Moqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement, pledging to go ahead with the formation of a large opposition front.During a meeting with a delegation of elites and top figures at his Baghdad office on Saturday, Hakim said that his movement would go ahead with its plans and work on grilling cabinet ministers who are either weak or corrupt.Hakim’s comments were made after Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr warned Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi from building a deep state in the country.Meanwhile, Furat al-Tamimi, a member of Al-Hikma parliamentary bloc, commented on Hakim’s efforts to form a shadow cabinet, saying “a shadow government is considered a democratic choice.”In remarks, “the establishment of an opposition front comes in the context of a Federal Court explanation that gives an Iraqi bloc, which is not incorporated in the biggest parliamentary bloc, the right to join opposition ranks.”Accordingly, Tamimi said that a large number of deputies expressed their desire to play an opposition role in the parliament.However, the deputy stressed that this demand is not considered the prelude to withdrawing confidence from the government. “This step is considered a first call in our opposition power, and therefore, could lead to the withdrawal of confidence,” he added.