Iraq exports 800,000 barrels per day to India in one month

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq shipped over 800,000 barrels per day to India in February, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry. According to the figures, India’s overall imports of crude oil last month were 4.72 million barrels per day, a decrease of ten percent compared to January. This decrease is more […]

