Iraq authorizes new steel factory and airport in Al-Diwaniyah

2024-03-21 22:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – As part of a post-war reconstruction plan, Iraq has authorized two projects, including the development of a new non-military airport and a steel mill. The authorization was granted by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that included the Supreme Committee for Construction and Investment. The […]

