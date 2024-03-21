Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation in South Korea

Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation in South Korea

Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation in South Korea
Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation in South Korea
2024-03-21 22:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Thabet Al-Abbasi, met on Thursday with the South Korean Minister of National Defense, Shin Won-sik, to discuss military cooperation. In addition to military cooperation, the two sides discussed joint work in various fields between Iraq and South Korea, according to a statement cited by Shafaq News. Al-Abbasi […]

The post Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation in South Korea appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links