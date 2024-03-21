2024-03-21 22:30:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Thabet Al-Abbasi, met on Thursday with the South Korean Minister of National Defense, Shin Won-sik, to discuss military cooperation. In addition to military cooperation, the two sides discussed joint work in various fields between Iraq and South Korea, according to a statement cited by Shafaq News. Al-Abbasi […]

The post Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation in South Korea appeared first on Iraqi News.