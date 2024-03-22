Nineveh extends humanitarian aid to Duhok after flood crisis

2024-03-22 00:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a shipment of humanitarian assistance arrived from Nineveh Governorate to Duhok in northern Iraq to assist residents affected by recent floods.

Duhok's Deputy Governor, Ismail Mohammed, told Shafaq News Agency that five vehicles carrying essential household items and daily necessities arrived in the city, commending the initiative led by the people of Mosul, coordinated by the local government.

Earlier today, Nineveh Governor Abdulqader Dakhil headed a delegation that arrived in Duhok in solidarity with the people who lost their properties and were displaced due to the floods.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament stressed the "urgent need for Duhok MPs to visit the affected areas within the governorate's administrative boundaries to assess the damages inflicted on citizens and their properties.

Notably, Iraq has been experiencing thunderstorms since Monday evening, accompanied by heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding and damage to homes and agricultural lands in many areas, including Erbil, Kirkuk, and Duhok.

The adverse weather caused extensive destruction to about 100 houses and the destruction of 10 in Duhok, according to Colonel Bewar Abdul Aziz, the media official at the Duhok Fire Department.

The Civil Defense also rescued dozens of citizens who were trapped by the torrents, with two fatalities have been confirmed.