New Steel Plant and Airport for Diwaniyah

2024-03-22 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, has chaired the sixth meeting of the Supreme Committee for Reconstruction and Investment this week, discussing service and residential investment opportunities in various governorates. At the meeting, approval was given for a request from the National Investment Commission (NIC) to establish an iron and steel […]

