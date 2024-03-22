2024-03-22 11:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The president of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Friday received a "congratulatory letter" from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, wishing him a happy Newroz.

Kurds celebrate Newroz (alternatively pronounced Nowruz, Nawroz in Iran) as their New Year's Day on March 20th. Newroz originated in Persia in the religious tradition of Zoroastrianism, one of the world's oldest religions.

In his letter, the diplomat said, "my dear friend, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the occasion of Nawroz holiday."

"This celebration serves as a powerful symbol of resilience, peace, harmony, and nature’s renewal," he added, according to a press release by Kurdistan's presidency. "It marks the beginning of a new year and upholds our shared age-old tradition."

The diplomat called for further "coordination and collaboration" between Ankara and Erbil "in order to promote peace and stability in the region."

Kurdish Newroz coincides with the Spring Equinox, and is a festival celebrating the beginning of spring. Over the years, Newroz has come to represent new beginnings, as well as an opportunity to support the Kurdish cause. For these reasons, Newroz is considered to be the most important festival in Kurdish culture. Typically the festival is celebrated in the days running up to the Spring Equinox, and this year will be celebrated from March 21th to April 1st.