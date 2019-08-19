Salih meets US, Iranian ambassadors over regional tensions

2019/08/19 | 23:05
President
Barham Salih on Sunday met separately with U.S. and Iranian ambassadors,
highlighting the need to ease tensions in the region through dialogue.According to a statement by the presidency office, Salih and
U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller "discussed means to enhance
bilateral relations to develop prospects of cooperation in all fields to serve
the common interests."They also reviewed the latest regional and international
developments, "stressing the necessity of easing tensions, adopting
constructive dialogue and enhancing joint security cooperation to end crises in
the region," the statement said.During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, Salih
discussed with the Iranian envoy "the relations between Iraq and Iran and
means to develop the prospects of joint cooperation in all fields, in a way
that serves the interest of the two neighboring countries," said another
statement by the presidency office.They also stressed "the need to ease tensions and enhance
regional security and peace," the statement noted.Earlier in the day, Salih paid a visit to the headquarters of
the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in the capital Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi
Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari and other senior military officials."Iraq's interest comes first, and the nation will not allow
others to turn it into a land for competition," Salih told the meeting,
according to a statement issued by the media office of the presidency.Currently, tensions are running high between the United States
and Iran in the Middle East region.
