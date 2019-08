Salih meets US, Iranian ambassadors over regional tensions

2019/08/19 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PresidentBarham Salih on Sunday met separately with U.S. and Iranian ambassadors,highlighting the need to ease tensions in the region through dialogue.According to a statement by the presidency office, Salih andU.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller "discussed means to enhancebilateral relations to develop prospects of cooperation in all fields to servethe common interests."They also reviewed the latest regional and internationaldevelopments, "stressing the necessity of easing tensions, adoptingconstructive dialogue and enhancing joint security cooperation to end crises inthe region," the statement said.During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, Salihdiscussed with the Iranian envoy "the relations between Iraq and Iran andmeans to develop the prospects of joint cooperation in all fields, in a waythat serves the interest of the two neighboring countries," said anotherstatement by the presidency office.They also stressed "the need to ease tensions and enhanceregional security and peace," the statement noted.Earlier in the day, Salih paid a visit to the headquarters ofthe Iraqi Ministry of Defense in the capital Baghdad, where he met with IraqiDefense Minister Najah al-Shammari and other senior military officials."Iraq's interest comes first, and the nation will not allowothers to turn it into a land for competition," Salih told the meeting,according to a statement issued by the media office of the presidency.Currently, tensions are running high between the United Statesand Iran in the Middle East region.