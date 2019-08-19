عربي | كوردى


Salih meets US, Iranian ambassadors over regional tensions
2019/08/19 | 23:05
President

Barham Salih on Sunday met separately with U.S. and Iranian ambassadors,

highlighting the need to ease tensions in the region through dialogue.According to a statement by the presidency office, Salih and

U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller "discussed means to enhance

bilateral relations to develop prospects of cooperation in all fields to serve

the common interests."They also reviewed the latest regional and international

developments, "stressing the necessity of easing tensions, adopting

constructive dialogue and enhancing joint security cooperation to end crises in

the region," the statement said.During his meeting with Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi, Salih

discussed with the Iranian envoy "the relations between Iraq and Iran and

means to develop the prospects of joint cooperation in all fields, in a way

that serves the interest of the two neighboring countries," said another

statement by the presidency office.They also stressed "the need to ease tensions and enhance

regional security and peace," the statement noted.Earlier in the day, Salih paid a visit to the headquarters of

the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in the capital Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi

Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari and other senior military officials."Iraq's interest comes first, and the nation will not allow

others to turn it into a land for competition," Salih told the meeting,

according to a statement issued by the media office of the presidency.Currently, tensions are running high between the United States

and Iran in the Middle East region.



