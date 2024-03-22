2024-03-22 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An old Iraqi saying goes, "Those who don't die from measles, die from smallpox," indicating the extent ?f the spread ?f this disease ?n the past, especially among children.

Despite the decline ?f this disease ?n recent years, ?t has resurged this year, both ?n Iraq and around the world.

The spread ?f this disease among school students ?s being noticed across the Iraqi governorates and health authorities are gearing up t? launch major vaccination campaigns targeting 7 t? 8 million students ?n primary schools alone, ?n order t? combat the rapid spread ?f measles.

The spokesperson for the Ministry ?f Education, Karim Al-Sayyid, said, "The School Health Week has recently been launched, and there ?s collaboration with the Ministry ?f Health for vaccination and examination procedures. Additionally, there ?s a large campaign sponsored by the Prime Minister's Advisory Council for Education."

He pointed out that "the campaign will target students from first t? sixth grade, and ?t will be carried out ?n cooperation with the Ministries ?f Education and Health, as well as with international organizations."

On March 16th, the Health Department ?f Kirkuk Governorate announced a significant increase ?n the number ?f measles cases.

In this regard, the Director General ?f Health ?n Kirkuk, Ziyad Khalaf Madid, said that his department had launched a widespread vaccination campaign against measles, which had seen a notable rise ?n cases.

The Director ?f Health ?n Kirkuk, Dr. Ahmed Al-Asadi, added that "the campaign aims t? vaccinate all students ?n primary schools t? prevent the spread ?f the disease."

Dr. Al-Asadi emphasized the importance ?f vaccination ?n preventing the spread ?f measles and urged parents t? cooperate with health teams and ensure their children are vaccinated.

The resurgence ?f measles ?n Iraq and globally ?s alarming, and urges for concerted efforts from health authorities, educators, and international organizations.

Measles: Symptoms and treatment

Measles, an old, dangerous, and rapidly spreading disease, ?s one ?f the most prevalent diseases worldwide. While the incidence ?f measles has decreased ?n recent years, ?t has resurged globally this year, according t? family medicine consultant Dr. Ali Abu Tahain.

Dr. Abu Tahain explains to Shafq News the symptoms ?f measles, stating, "The most common symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, skin rash, spots ?n the mouth, eye inflammation, and redness."

He further notes severe cases such as pneumonia ?r meningitis, which can sometimes lead t? death, emphasizing that the disease should not be underestimated.

He elaborates that measles ?s a respiratory disease that ?s not confined t? specific areas, as ?t can appear ?n urban and rural areas alike. It ?s more prevalent ?n densely populated areas due t? transmission through droplets, breathing, and coughing.

All age groups are susceptible t? measles, as there ?s n? age immunity. However, infants under six months rarely contract it, and those previously infected develop immunity and are unlikely t? be infected again.

Furthermore, he emphasizes the importance ?f childhood vaccination as ?t ?s more effective ?n children, since adults usually receive vaccinations during childhood. He confirms that there ?s high community immunity ?n Iraq, with most young people and children vaccinated. However, those who have not been vaccinated are more vulnerable t? the disease, although even vaccinated individuals who contract the disease experience mild symptoms.

Regarding measles vaccination, Dr. Abu Tahain mentions two types: the standalone measles vaccine administered at nine months, and combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses ?f the vaccine provide immunity ?f over 95%.

As for measles treatment, Dr. Abu Tahain suggests symptomatic relief, including antipyretics and antibiotics for infections. He also recommends vitamin supplements, such as vitamin A, t? boost immunity.

Infected children should be isolated at home and given treatment after consulting healthcare facilities. Clinical diagnosis ?s based ?n symptoms, followed by blood and urine samples and swabs t? confirm the infection.

Najaf and Dhi Qar record "lowest" infection rates

On March 15th, the Director ?f Public Health Department ?n Najaf, Qais Zwain, said that "the current measles outbreak ?s a result ?f a global wave, and not limited t? Iraq alone. It affects all countries worldwide, as the nature ?f this virus spreads every four years and emerges ?n a new form."

Zwain added, "Najaf has not recorded any deaths from this disease s? far, unlike other governorates, nor have there been strong symptoms among the infected. However, there are indications ?f a significant increase ?n infections among the residents ?f the governorate."

Similarly, the Director ?f Public Health Department ?n Dhi Qar, Mohammed Kashash, confirmed that "the situation ?n Dhi Qar, ?n terms ?f infections, ?s lower compared t? other governorates, as the disease ?s currently a global pandemic."

Kashash stated that "the epidemic ?s ?n its way down after escalating ?n the governorate. Dhi Qar recorded only 18 cases ?f the disease last week, the lowest number ?f infections among the other governorates."

Reliable sources ?n both governorates informed Shafaq News that more than 500 measles cases during the recent period ?n the two governorates.

40% increase ?n deaths worldwide

A report released by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ?n November 2023 revealed an 18% increase ?n measles cases from around 7.8 t? 9.2 million worldwide between 2021 and 2022.

The spread ?f measles during the period from 2020 t? 2022 was attributed t? the COVID-19 pandemic and the focus ?n vaccination against it.

Measles-related deaths rose from 95,000 ?n 2021 t? 136,000 ?n 2022, a 43% increase globally. The report also indicated that the number ?f countries reporting a "large ?r devastating" measles outbreak also increased from 22 ?n 2021 t? 37 ?n 2022, representing a 68% increase.

According CDC, Iraq ranked number five ?f countries with the most measles outbreaks between August 2023 and January 2024.