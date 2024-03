2024-03-23 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi has been ranked sixth worst in the 2023 World Air Quality Report. In its city rankings, Baghdad came in fifth worst place. The 2023 World Air Quality Report provides a global review of air quality data for the year 2023. The report summarizes PM2.5 air quality data from 7,812 cities spanning […]

