عربي | كوردى


Netanyahu hints Israel behind strikes in Iraq: Iran has no immunity, anywhere

Netanyahu hints Israel behind strikes in Iraq: Iran has no immunity, anywhere
2019/08/20 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hints that Israel was

behind recent airstrikes on Iranian targets in Iraq, stressing that the air

force will continue to act whenever and wherever it sees the need to do so.“Iran has no immunity, anywhere,” he tells reporters during a

briefing in his Kyiv hotel, responding to a questions about strikes on Iranian

military installations in Iraq.The Iranians continue to threaten Israel with annihilation and

are building military bases intended to carry out that goal, he adds.“We will act, and currently do act, against them, wherever it is

necessary,” Netanyahu says.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW