Netanyahu hints Israel behind strikes in Iraq: Iran has no immunity, anywhere

2019/08/20 | 00:15



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hints that Israel was behind recent airstrikes on Iranian targets in Iraq, stressing that the air force will continue to act whenever and wherever it sees the need to do so."Iran has no immunity, anywhere," he tells reporters during a briefing in his Kyiv hotel, responding to a questions about strikes on Iranian military installations in Iraq.The Iranians continue to threaten Israel with annihilation and are building military bases intended to carry out that goal, he adds."We will act, and currently do act, against them, wherever it is necessary," Netanyahu says.