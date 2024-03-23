Iraq and US discuss Iran’s financial dues in Trade Bank of Iraq

2024-03-23 11:00:08 - Source: CHANNEL8

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson discussed the Iranian financial dues in the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI). The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting, officials discussed Iraq-US bilateral relations, financial and economic ties between the two countries, as well as shared concerns. They additionally discussed the importance of achieving development in order to promote financial and banking sectors and the reforms undertaken by the Central Bank of Iraq. The meeting also discussed the Iranian financial dues in the Trade