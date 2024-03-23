USD/IQD exchange rate ticks lower in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-23 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar declined on Saturday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Our correspondent recorded that central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges recorded 149,200 IQD per $100, a decrease from last Thursday's rate of 149,600 IQD per $100.

Currency exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price reaching 150,250 IQD, while the buying price was 148,250 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the exchange shops do not operate on official holidays; however, the selling price reached 149,400 IQD, with a buying price of 149,000 IQD for $100.