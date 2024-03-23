Gold dips in Baghdad, soars in Erbil

2024-03-23 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices decreased in Baghdad’s markets, while increasing in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals five grams) for 21-carat gold from Gulf, Turkish, and European sources of 449,000 IQD, with a buying price of 445,000 IQD.

Both selling and buying prices per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 419,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices at jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold was 450,000 - 460,000 IQD, while one mithqal of Iraqi gold was sold at 420,000 - 430,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 535,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 470,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 405,000 IQD.