Iraqi minister says corruption, bureaucracy affect investment

2019/02/06 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Minister of Planning has blamed the lack of investment in
Iraq due to the absence of transparency, administrative corruption and
bureaucracy.During the Al Rafidain Forum, held in Baghdad, Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi, called
for taking the highest advantage of the oil wealth, diversifying the sources of
the Iraqi economy, engaging within the development of the chemical industries
structure in order to achieve development at all sectors.“Iraqi economy suffers isolation from the international development, especially
technological one,” he said highlighting necessity to increase the revenues of
oil through investment to develop oilfields to increase its production.
The Iraqi Minister of Planning has blamed the lack of investment in
Iraq due to the absence of transparency, administrative corruption and
bureaucracy.During the Al Rafidain Forum, held in Baghdad, Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi, called
for taking the highest advantage of the oil wealth, diversifying the sources of
the Iraqi economy, engaging within the development of the chemical industries
structure in order to achieve development at all sectors.“Iraqi economy suffers isolation from the international development, especially
technological one,” he said highlighting necessity to increase the revenues of
oil through investment to develop oilfields to increase its production.