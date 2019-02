Iraqi minister says corruption, bureaucracy affect investment

2019/02/06 | 14:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi Minister of Planning has blamed the lack of investment inIraq due to the absence of transparency, administrative corruption andbureaucracy.During the Al Rafidain Forum, held in Baghdad, Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi, calledfor taking the highest advantage of the oil wealth, diversifying the sources ofthe Iraqi economy, engaging within the development of the chemical industriesstructure in order to achieve development at all sectors.“Iraqi economy suffers isolation from the international development, especiallytechnological one,” he said highlighting necessity to increase the revenues ofoil through investment to develop oilfields to increase its production.