Iraqi minister says corruption, bureaucracy affect investment
2019/02/06 | 14:35
The Iraqi Minister of Planning has blamed the lack of investment in

Iraq due to the absence of transparency, administrative corruption and

bureaucracy.During the Al Rafidain Forum, held in Baghdad, Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi, called

for taking the highest advantage of the oil wealth, diversifying the sources of

the Iraqi economy, engaging within the development of the chemical industries

structure in order to achieve development at all sectors.“Iraqi economy suffers isolation from the international development, especially

technological one,” he said highlighting necessity to increase the revenues of

oil through investment to develop oilfields to increase its production.





