Home › INA › SMC: Not authorized planes that are considered hostile

SMC: Not authorized planes that are considered hostile

2019/08/20 | 06:10



INA – BAGHDAD







Security Media Cell – SMC Spokesman General Yahya Rasool announced on Monday, that the airplanes flying inside Iraq and haven’t earned any authorization are considered as hostile that our defence forces is to deal with it immediately.







“These commands were ordered by the Commander in Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces, PM Adel Abdul Mahdi on the 14th of August, 2019” said General Rasool.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADSecurity Media Cell – SMC Spokesman General Yahya Rasool announced on Monday, that the airplanes flying inside Iraq and haven’t earned any authorization are considered as hostile that our defence forces is to deal with it immediately.“These commands were ordered by the Commander in Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces, PM Adel Abdul Mahdi on the 14th of August, 2019” said General Rasool.