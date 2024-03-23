Zakho: Nо deaths due tо floods and all affected will be compensated before Eid

2024-03-23 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The director ?f the Zakho Administration, Kohadar Sheikho, announced ?n Saturday that there have been n? reported casualties ?n Zakho due t? the flood that swept through the region last week.

Speaking at a press conference today, Sheikho stated, "410 affected families have been compensated for the flood ?n Zakho as part ?f the first phase ?f compensation launched by the Kurdistan Regional Government."

He added that the second phase will include more affected families, emphasizing that all flood victims will be compensated before Eid al-Fitr.

In a statement t? Kurdistan24 ?n Thursday, Sheikho revealed that the floods damaged 300 houses, and some families have nothing left," stressing that "food and fuel will be provided t? all those affected."

Notably, Iraq has been experiencing thunderstorms since Monday evening, accompanied by heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding and damage to homes and agricultural lands in many areas, including Erbil, Kirkuk, and Duhok.

The adverse weather caused extensive destruction to houses and the displacement of many residents.

Earlier today, Ali Tatar, the head ?f the local government ?n Dohuk Governorate, mentioned that the federal government has not provided any assistance t? the flood victims and torrential rains that hit vast areas ?f the governorate, resulting ?n human casualties and extensive material damage.

Tatar said ?n a press conference today, "The Iraqi government has not provided any assistance t? the flood victims s? far, nor has ?t contacted us as Duhok Governorate, nor expressed solidarity, except for the Nineveh Governor who visited us and provided us with some aid, and we thank him for that."