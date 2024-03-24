Contracts for Rehabilitation of War-Damaged Shelters

2024-03-24 06:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Manaraat Al-Madina Company for General Contracts has won two contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS): Rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Qaim. The contract is valued at $303,160. Rehabilitation of war damaged shelters in Rummanah. The contract is valued at $398,415. (Source: UNGM)

