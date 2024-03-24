2024-03-24 06:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq girds to revive long-abandoned nuclear energy program The Iraqi government has declared its intention to revive the country's long-abandoned nuclear energy program. The announcement by Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani comes amid […]

The post Iraq girds to Revive Nuclear Energy Program first appeared on Iraq Business News.