EIA: US oil imports from Iraq surge by roughly 510,000 bpd

2024-03-24 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Sunday, The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased by 510,000 barrels per day last week.

According to the EIA's weekly petroleum status report, US crude oil imports from eight major exporters averaged 5.201 million bpd, up roughly 510,000 bpd compared to the previous week's 4.691 million bpd.

Iraq’s oil exports to the US reached 252,000 bpd, up 159,000 bpd from last week’s 93,000 bpd.

Canada remained the top source of US crude oil imports last week, with an average of 3.735 million bpd, followed by Mexico (353,000 bpd) and Colombia (289,000 bpd.)

Other major suppliers included Saudi Arabia (254,000 bpd), Ecuador (147,000 bpd), Brazil (114,000 bpd), and Nigeria (57,000 bpd).

The EIA, however, did not report any crude oil imports from Libya and Russia last week.