Syrian government forces march into Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib

2019/08/20 | 10:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian army troops and their allies entered Khan Sheikhoun in northwest Syria, advancing against insurgents in the town where ground battles raged on Monday night, a monitor and a rebel source said. 



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitoring group, said the army seized the town’s northern and eastern districts. The source, from one of the rebel factions there, said pro-government forces entered only part of the town and rebels were waging fierce battles to fend them off. 

