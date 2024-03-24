USD/IQD exchange rates record a downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-24 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased on Sunday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges recorded 148,700 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at Baghdad’s exchange shops reached 149,750 IQD, while the buying price was 147,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was at 148,750 IQD and the buying price was 148,600 IQD per $100.