Iraqi FM discusses resumption of northern oil exports in the US

2024-03-24 12:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and the US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, discussed on Friday the role that foreign businesses play in Iraq’s oil industry and the process of investing in the country’s gas reserves. According to a statement issued by the […]

