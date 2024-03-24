Heavy snowfall blocks roads in north Kurdistan

2024-03-24 13:00:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

Snowfall has resulted in the closure of roads in 298 areas and villages in North Kurdistan, with Bingöl’s border experiencing heavy snow and closing off roads in 228 areas and villages. In Julemerg, recent closures of 47 roads have seen 23 reopened, and efforts to clear the remaining 15 are underway. Access to 30 villages in Alazg, 14 villages and eight districts in ??rnak, and 18 villages in Siirt has been cut off due to snow-covered roads. The General Directorate of Meteorology forecasts continued snowfall in parts of North Kurdistan through today and Tuesday.