Russia says US cruise missile test is regrettable

2019/08/20 | 11:20



Russia said on Tuesday that the U.S. test of a ground-launched



cruise missile was regrettable and showed that Washington had long been



preparing for the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, TASS



news agency reported.The Pentagon said on Monday



that it had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its



target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since



the United States pulled out of the treaty.Commenting on the test,



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia would not be drawn



into an arms race and that Moscow still did not intend to deploy missiles



unless the United States did so first, the report said.







