عربي | كوردى


Russia says US cruise missile test is regrettable

Russia says US cruise missile test is regrettable
2019/08/20 | 11:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Russia said on Tuesday that the U.S. test of a ground-launched

cruise missile was regrettable and showed that Washington had long been

preparing for the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, TASS

news agency reported.The Pentagon said on Monday

that it had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its

target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since

the United States pulled out of the treaty.Commenting on the test,

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia would not be drawn

into an arms race and that Moscow still did not intend to deploy missiles

unless the United States did so first, the report said.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW