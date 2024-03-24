2024-03-24 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Polish website "YTech," specialized ?n technology news, questioned whether Iraq will benefit from the opportunities and advantages offered by SpaceX's company through its constellation ?f satellites, t? secure the internet whether ?n the busy streets ?f Baghdad ?r even ?n its remote desert areas.

The YTech report considered that Starlink could reshape Iraq's digital future, realizing an idea that was once a difficult dream, as a concept ?f Starlink internet covering the cradle ?f civilization became possible.

The report refers t? Elon Musk’s Starlink as “SpaceX’s jewel ?n the sky,” and promises an internet revolution that could “redefine Iraq’s place ?n the digital age.”

After questioning whether this vast network ?n the sky could indeed connect those unconnected t? the internet, the report stated that the current digital climate ?n Iraq reflects glimpses ?f the ancient Mesopotamia.

According t? the organization Freedom House, internet access remains relatively poor ?n Iraq with Internet penetration stood at 49.4 percent ?n January 2022. Additionally, service ?s threatened by constant power outages and a majority ?f schools and libraries still have n? internet access at all.

Therefore, the Starlink satellites promise high-speed gains and access; not just spots ?f light ?n the sky but lifelines t? an internet-connected future.

The report linked scenes from the past and present, asking what Starlink waves mean for a nation where traditions coexist with transformation. It pondered how the old markets bustling with ancient trade would synchronize with clicks ?n keyboards and digital transactions, and whether scientists sitting under the arches ?f historical schools could witness their wisdom rapidly transforming digitally under the gaze ?f satellites orbiting the Earth.

The report depicted a scene where what ?t called the "satellite symphony" surpasses the disturbances experienced ?n Earth, “unleashing waves ?f Wi-Fi across the windswept dunes and war-worn urban landscapes.” It added that there ?s a possibility ?f nourishing Iraq's digital economy through e-commerce, encouraging remote education and healthcare consultations beyond mountains and valleys, representing glimpses ?f technological optimism.

However, the report mentioned looming heavy questions: “At $99 per month, can the average Iraqi citizen afford this ticket t? the stars? Will the complex tapestry ?f Iraq’s governance welcome these foreign objects ?n their sky? Could this be the oasis ?f opportunity ?n an infrastructural desert, ?r might ?t materialize as a mirage ?f modernity—seductive yet unattainable for many?” The report continued, stating that Starlink could be a guiding light for the new birth ?f Mosul rising from its ashes.

"Is Iraq ready and willing t? embrace this harmonious space symphony, ?r will the melody fall ?n ears not yet attuned t? this frequency?" The report added before pointing out that Starlink has the potential t? bridge worlds and strengthen the social fabric, giving Iraq a voice ?n the global stage.

It concluded, "Let us not forget, ?n this celestial conversation, that ?t ?s the dreams ?f the Iraqi people that will ultimately decide whether Starlink will illuminate the night ?r vanish into the void.”

The average monthly salary ?n Iraq hovers around $500 USD, nearly 750,000 Iraqi dinars. However, the figure can be misleading as ?t entails a wide range ?f incomes, with top professionals and expatriates often earning substantially more. The disparity ?n income ?s also influenced by factors such as education level, experience, and geographical location, with urban areas typically offering higher wages compared t? rural regions.

Iraq's poverty rate remains high, with about 31 percent ?f Iraqis living ?n poverty ?n 2020 (a number that ?s undoubtedly higher today due t? economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), and an estimated 2.4 million requiring acute food and livelihood assistance, leading t? a debate ?n how low-income individuals would be able t? afford SpaceX’s “jewel ?n the sky”.