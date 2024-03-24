Iraqi security arrests 9 terrorists belonging to ISIS

2024-03-24 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Sunday that nine terrorists belonging to ISIS had been arrested in the governorates of Nineveh and Anbar and a hideout had been destroyed in Diyala governorate. The INSS explained in a statement that following intelligence efforts undertaken by INSS security officers to pursue remnants […]

