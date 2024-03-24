Baghdad to review budget amendments to resume northern oil exports

2024-03-24 22:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, revealed that the Iraqi government is reviewing an amendment to the country’s general budget to be able to pay foreign oil firms operating in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The step will allow international oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan to resume oil production and exports […]

