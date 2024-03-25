2024-03-25 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Sardar Aziz for Chatham House. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Why the Iraqi ruling elites pivot to China Over the past 15 years, China has executed a strategy in Iraq that has been incredibly effective. By February 2024, Chinese firms […]

The post Why the Iraqi Ruling Elites pivot to China first appeared on Iraq Business News.