Oil Ministry Completes Rehabilitation of Gas Pipeline

2024-03-25 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced that the Oil Pipelines Company has completed the first phase of rehabilitating the 12-inch dry gas pipeline from the East Baghdad field to Taji power station. Mr. Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Moussawi, the Director General of the Oil Pipelines Company, stated that the company's technical and engineering […]

