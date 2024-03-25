2024-03-25 13:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Monday that foreign companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan are partially responsible for the delayed resumption of crude oil exports from the region. The Iraqi Oil Ministry explained in a statement that foreign companies and the authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have not yet submitted their contracts […]

The post Foreign oil firms responsible for delayed oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan appeared first on Iraqi News.