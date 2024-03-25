After a 10-year gap: Kurdistan Region employees' promotions and allowances are reinstated

2024-03-25 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry ?f Finance and Economy ?n the Kurdistan Regional Government announced ?n Monday the commencement ?f promotions, advancements, and professional allowances for the Region's employees after being suspended for the past ten years.

The Minister ?f Finance and Economy ?n the Kurdistan Regional Government issued an official document, indicating that starting from the current month ?f March, the withheld allowances and promotions would be disbursed.

Two weeks ago, the Iraqi finance ministry initiated the payment ?f civil servant salaries for the Kurdistan Region for February. However, ?t was indicated that the payment for March salaries would occur once the Region fulfills the necessary requirements for salary settlement, particularly regarding opening bank accounts for KRG employees.

The Iraqi Supreme Court issued a ruling last February directing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) t? provide a detailed breakdown ?f the monthly budget allocated for the salaries ?f the Region's employees t? the federal finance ministry. This measure ?s intended t? facilitate Baghdad's commencement ?f payments from the federal budget towards the Region's share. Additionally, the ruling stipulates that the Kurdish government must establish accounts for its employees at state-owned banks, a procedure referred t? as "localization" by Baghdad.

The recent document addressed t? all ministries and government institutions ?n the Kurdistan Region emphasizes the necessity ?f expediting the submission ?f March salary lists, including the professional advancements and promotions.

This comes as the Federal Court decided t? resume job promotions for Kurdistan Region employees, which have been suspended since 2014. The decision came upon completing the localization ?f salaries ?n federal banks ?n the 17th ?f March.

There are currently 1.251 million salary beneficiaries ?n the Kurdistan Region, including 751,805 civilian and military employees. The Kurdistan Regional Government stated that ?t needs more than 940 billion dinars monthly t? cover the salaries.