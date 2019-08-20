عربي | كوردى


Iraq Football Association denies sacking coach Srecko Katanec

2019/08/20 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq

Football Association had denied reports saying that it sacked national team's coach Srecko

Katanec after the team’s defeat in the WAFF Championship 2019 final.Iraq was defeated 1-0 to

Bahrain in the final of the ninth WAFF Championship at the Karbala Sports

City last week with Isa Moosa scoring the only goal of the game.After the final, it was

reported that Slovenian tactician Katanec will not be continuing as the head

coach of the

Lions of Mesopotamia with his agent Behrooz Dezhbod

claiming that “corrupted people” were attacking and destroying Iraq's national

team.However, a meeting of the

Iraq FA officials on Monday seem to have decided against dismissing Katanec

with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second

round fixtures just around the corner.Soccer

Iraq are reporting that though Iraqi officials have not sacked

the coach, a meeting will be held with the Slovenian soon “to discuss the

amendments that the Iraq FA want to make to his contract.”Iraq team are in Group C of the

2022 World Cup Qualifiers along with Iran, Bahrain,

Hong Kong and Cambodia. The country was recently dealt a blow when FIFA

asked them to play their home matches in the qualification campaign at a

neutral venue outside of Iraq.





