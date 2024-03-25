Vision Education donates 100 seats to Choman district schools

2024-03-25 19:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Vision Education company, leading and managing progressive educational entities in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, contributed to the education sector by providing 100 seats to three public schools in the Choman district under the Soran Administration in Erbil Governorate.

According to a statement by the company, the initiative "aims to create a conducive and suitable educational environment for students, fostering their academic journey and encouraging them to continue their studies."

During official ceremonies attended by local authorities, including the Choman district governor and the director of education in the area, Vision Education officially handed over the materials to the school administration.

"This initiative is a response to the urgent needs and requests of the schools to empower students and enhance their educational experiences." The statement said.

Sara Salahaddin Mustafa, CEO of Vision Education, emphasized that the project's objective "extends beyond filling classroom seats; it is about providing students with a memorable educational journey and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to their country and society in the future."

The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the public education sector through initiatives like this.

The three beneficiary schools of this initiative collectively serve around 377 students, along with 55 teachers and staff members.

Vision Education, established in Erbil in 2018, is committed to fostering positive change and development through education. The company has been actively involved in building and restoring public and private schools, providing aid to students, and offering scholarships to hundreds of students within and outside the Kurdistan Region.

Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the founder and supervisor of the company, oversees its pioneering projects.