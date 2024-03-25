Baghdad raises electricity production to 27,000 megawatts

2024-03-25 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed that it is raising electricity production by 3,000 megawatts compared to last summer to reach 27,000 megawatts. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Ministry has created an early plan for the summer that covers the […]

