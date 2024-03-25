Iraq to purchase 50 new trains for the Development Road’s railways

2024-03-25 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Transport revealed on Monday that the government has authorized a proposal to purchase 50 new trains from foreign manufacturers to service a 1,200-kilometer railway that is currently under construction. The information director at the Iraqi Transport Ministry, Maytham Safi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 66 percent […]

