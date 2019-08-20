Iraqi Kurdistan government planning to reform its hiring process: spokesperson

2019/08/20 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Jutyar Adil, the spokesman of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Erbil, August 19, 2019. Photo: K24 TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Spokesperson for Iraqi Kurdistan regional Government (KRG) Jutyar Adil has said that the government is planning to reform its hiring process, using new forms and methods.
Adil, who recently replaced Safin Dizayee as the government’s chief spokesperson, told a press conference that the KRG would work to support the private sector in order to increase job opportunities for the Kurdistan’s people, but did not delve into great detail about what form those changes might look like.
To that end, the government was working develop of raft of reform proposals that would be introduced once the Kurdistan Parliament returns from recess.
He also gave an update about the ongoing talks with Baghdad.
“There has been good cooperation regarding the issues of oil, gas, the economic issues and the issue of the [disputed areas] and both sides have made practical steps toward resolving the problems,” Adil said.
“A number of technical committees have been formed between Erbil and Baghdad for that purpose,” he added.
But, he also noted that the disagreements, especially over oil and the budget, were having an impact.
Under the 2019 Federal Budget Law, the Kurdistan region is required to send the 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Baghdad for export, but has so far failed to do so.
Baghdad has held up its end by sending payments to Erbil so that public employees in the region can be paid, but has withheld the remainder of the share allocated to the region.
“[Baghdad] has sent 5.044 out of 12.084 trillion Iraqi dinars from the region’s budget share of the federal budget,” Adil said.
