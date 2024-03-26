War of Words Continues re KRG Oil Exports

2024-03-26 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Oil Ministry has responded to criticism from the trade body representing international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Iraqi Kurdistan, as they mark the one-year anniversary of the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline (ITP) connecting northern Iraq with the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. Highlighting the economic cost of the pipeline closure, […]

