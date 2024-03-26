2024-03-26 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Transport has said it will add 50 new locomotives to its rail fleet, in addition to repairing all existing locomotives and bringing them back into service. The maintenance and rehabilitation work will be carried out at facilities including Al-Shalchiya maintenance facility in Baghdad, Samawah (Middle Euphrates Railways), Beiji (Eastern […]

The post Iraq to Buy 50 New Locomotives first appeared on Iraq Business News.