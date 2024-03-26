Korean Firm Advises Iraq on Agriculture

2024-03-26 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Abbas Jaber Al-Maliki, the Minister of Agriculture, has chaired a meeting with a delegation from the South Korean company KRE, led by Mr. Kweonk Suk Jan, to discuss smart farming techniques for tomatoes and rice, as well as advanced storage systems. The meeting was attended by Dr. Hussein Al-Wasiti, the Advisor […]

