Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Korean Firm Advises Iraq on Agriculture

Korean Firm Advises Iraq on Agriculture

Korean Firm Advises Iraq on Agriculture
Korean Firm Advises Iraq on Agriculture
2024-03-26 06:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dr. Abbas Jaber Al-Maliki, the Minister of Agriculture, has chaired a meeting with a delegation from the South Korean company KRE, led by Mr. Kweonk Suk Jan, to discuss smart farming techniques for tomatoes and rice, as well as advanced storage systems. The meeting was attended by Dr. Hussein Al-Wasiti, the Advisor […]

The post Korean Firm Advises Iraq on Agriculture first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links