IEA: Iranian oil production up by 50,000 bpd

Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed ?n Tuesday that there has been a 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase ?n oil production from Iran during the first two months ?f the year.

This came as two new oil fields ?n south-west Iran, Sepehr and Jofeir, became operational earlier this month.

According t? Mohsen Khojastehmehr, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) managing director, 110,000 barrels ?f oil will be produced daily when the operations ?f the Sepehr and Jofeir project end.

In addition to the increase, Iran's oil production during the 12 months ?f 2023 increased by 440,000 barrels from 2022, according to IEA.

The IEA stated ?n its latest report ?n the oil market situation that the Organization ?f the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)'s total oil production ?n the second month ?f the current year reached 26.91 million barrels per day. OPEC's production increased by 140,000 barrels per day this March compared t? February.

Notably, Iran, a prominent player in the global oil market, possesses substantial reserves and production capabilities. As of the latest data, Iran ranks 4th in the world in oil reserves, boasting 157,530,000,000 barrels.

Regarding daily oil production, Iran stands in 7th place globally, producing approximately 4,376,194 barrels per day.